Joyous celebration's Mkhize plans bots trip

MTN Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize will touch down in Botswana this Tuesday (25 June) to address members of the media ahead of their eagerly anticipated show, The Life Changing Concert.

Mkhize’s visit is mainly to assure Batswana that indeed the gospel music powerhouse group will grace this year’s event – slated for August 24 – just like they did last year.

According to the concert’s organiser, Joe Manuel of Brave Heart, Mkhize wants to ensure preparations are going accordingly.

“Joyous Celebration is an organised group which respects its followers. In every festival that they have taken part in, they make sure they leave their supporters satisfied. So they will be doing the same here again,” explained Manuel, adding Mkhize would also be attending activations around Gaborone’s malls.

He called on Batswana to buy their tickets well in time to avoid missing out.

“This is a must attend event. It is better to acquire your ticket well on time to avoid disappointment,” Manuel urged.

The concert will be held at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Arena and will feature several local artists.

Tickets are on sale at Spar Shops and webtickets.

Formed in 1994, the South African gospel giant’s have gained a cult-following for hits such as ‘Ngizolibonga’, ‘Ntate ke mang’, ‘Ngamthola’ and ‘Who am I?’