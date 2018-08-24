Joyous Celebration is here

All roads will tomorrow (Saturday) lead to the much awaited Life Changing Concert with Joyous Celebration at UB Indoor Sports Arena.

Brought to you by Brave Heart, the show will feature local gospel artist, Vusi and Family and Values from Zimbabwe.

One of the group’s founding members, Lindelani Mkhize, is also set to perform live.

Joyous Celebration has a large following across Africa and to date they have recorded 22 albums.

The show kicks off at 1800hrs and tickets are going for P400 for the Golden Circle and P300 for the Silver circle.