Joyous Celebration comes to Gabs

Gaborone is up for a joyous celebration next week as one of South Africa’s most decorated Gospel choirs, Joyous Celebration, jets into the country for what promises by all accounts, to be a scintillating weekend of song and praise.

The event which has been slated for August 25 at the University of Botswana Indoor sports arena will be part of the group’s first ever Africa tour dubbed MTN Joyous Celebration 22 concert.

The concert started in South Africa, last year and according to the event organisers ‘the Life changing concert’ is an alcohol free festival which is aimed at encouraging the youth to have fun without the influence of alcohol.

Speaking at a press brief held in Gaborone last week, the Joyous Celebration founder and Manager- Lindelani Mkhize, said it had been a long time coming for the gospel powerhouse group to visit Botswana.

“We have been doing Joyous Celebration 22 tours around South Africa. This time around we will be coming to Botswana as one of the first of many African countries we will be visiting.

He further added: “This is one event that, I can promise, one will never forget nor regret coming to. We will give Batswana the best performance ever and I urge you all to come in numbers.”

Joyous Celebration is a South African Gospel choir which was formed in 1994 following the success of South Africa’s first democratic elections. What was merely meant to be a one-time studio project by South African musicians, turned into a massive platform for upcoming South African artists. The choir has enjoyed success in South Africa and the rest of the African continent, having released 22 albums as of 2018. It is one of South Africa’s most successful gospel choirs, following acts such as The Soweto Gospel Choir.

The Managing Director of Brave Heart, the company behind the show, Joseph Manuel said that the show will change the lives of many people who are going to attend it.

Tickets are available and going for Gold-P400, while silver are going for P300.