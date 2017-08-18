Journalist mobilises clean-up campaign

Radio personality, Oageng Batenegi, has organized a clean up campaign dubbed ‘Batenegi at Parliament Health and Wellness Day’ this Saturday.

Batenegi at Parliament is a social media movement that was started by the Mahalapye-born 28-year-old journalist.

The event is organized by Duma FM’s Batenegi together with his listeners in collaboration with Gaborone City Council and other strategic stakeholders and it aims at contributing to healthy living and keeping the environment clean by local citizens, along with strengthening networking opportunities among the youth.

Speaking to The Voice, Batenegi said apart from reporting the issues on radio, he looked for other platforms of putting information across and that he considered other ventures like social media to further discuss issues when he is off-air.

He created a whatsapp group which is a composition of his listeners, leaders, entrepreneurs and many other people who can provide answers to the masses.

“As a journalist who is more into current affairs and political issues, I took it upon myself to put parliament at the forefront in terms of the issues that I will report on,” he said further noting that he covers parliament oeach and every day without fail.

He revealed that he came up with the clean up campaign idea so that apart from discussing parliament and other current affairs issues, participants should consider contributing in community work.

“From Saturday 6am it will be litter picking at the Government ward. From 9am to 12pm it is the closing ceremony, which entails a brief speech by guest speaker, Gladys Kokorwe, and a token of appreciation by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Botlogile Tshireletso,” he said and added that participants will be granted opportunity to test for various diseases.