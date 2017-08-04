Jojo’s platinum dream

Traditional artist Jojo is embarking on a spirited mission to be the first local artist to sell 100 000 copies in a campaign called #operationhelpjojo4platinum.

Spearheaded by Gilbert Promotions the official release dates of the album “Bo Rra setori” will be communicated after a historic purchase made by President Ian Khama.

The president is expected to unveil the campaign by being the firsJojo’s platinum dreamt person to buy a copy at a tune of P2500.

The 10 track album with songs like ‘Morwalo’, ‘Ntate o kae’, ‘Moloi’, and ‘Koko ya Setswana’ features artists like Deep Strata, Noello and Swagger Lady.

Most songs were produced by Bullet Ketshabile with contributions from others producers like Chase, Dr Tawanda, Suffocate, Deril and Kuzi.