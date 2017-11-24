JMB spreads its Christmas wings to ghetto

With innovative changes embracing Junior Miss Botswana this year, the event that is billed for November 3rd at Phakalane Golf Estate will for the first time feature pageant competitors of children living with disability.

One of the JMB organizers, 38 year old Queen Kolobe, says they have decided to extend their charity hands to the House of the Deaf in Francistown where one of the JMB competitors with disability emanates.

“We have been working with Childline for the past five years and have decided to open our wings to other organizations country wide”.

She said they have also seen it as a pioneering gesture to include children with disability in the pageant as she pinpointed disability was not inability.

Kolobe further emphasized that the objective of the pageant was solely to instill the notion of beauty with a purpose in children aged 6- 14 in all walks of life hence they decided to include all children of all kinds.

“We want all the children to grow up with a spirit of giving and realize that all children deserve love, dignity and recognition despite their family background or the conditions they are in”, said articulate Kolobeng.

Kolobe further explained that they are yet to include other places like Maun noting the event would become international with time.

She says until one gets the gist of the underprivileged lifestyle, that is when they would take charge and vow to help them selflessly.

Revealing herself as one person who had volunteered with disadvantaged children for a long time, she would not quit as their circumstances urges her everyday to wake up and do something for them.

Kolobe however encouraged parents to come on board and support the event by registering their children and helping the competitors to accumulate donations as part of the competition.

She however revealed last year they have accumulated and donated assets and cash valued at more than P100, 000.00 to Childline.

She said even though the show has been graced with new projections this year they are hoping for more, noting that this year will feature 48 participants from Gaborone and Francistown.