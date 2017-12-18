JMB organisers apologise for crowning wrong queen

A night that was supposed to see the crowning of the fairest of little pretty faces and smiles in the Junior Miss Botswana (JMB) pageant turned sour when, in an unfortunate incident, the wrong queen was crowned.

However the organizers of the admirable event have taken responsibility for the ‘mix up’ and have come up with a plan to have two queens reigning.

The Junior Miss Botswana (JMB) pageant was held recently at the Phakalane Golf Estate.

On the night it was Lethabo Mosweu who was erroneously crowned the fairest of them all under the under 11 years category whilst the actual winner was supposed to be Legae Sebego.

The first and second princesses were Deane Kaufman and Jessica Koloka respectively.

The organizers of the event walked into The Voice offices last week to explain what could have possibly gone wrong. “The event was going well and there were no complaints most of the night until the time of crowning came,” explained one of the organisers Rumbi Chakamba.

Chakamaba said that they were made aware of the wrong crowning by the judges and when they cross checked and tallied the marks once again , that was when they realized they had crowned the wrong queen.

Even though American comedian Steve Harvey last year befell the same fate in a Miss World pageant, Chakamba says for them the situation was even more depressing. “We are dealing with kids here. The machine that we used to add up the marks somehow failed on us. But we corrected that and we have since decided to have for the first time two queens reigning this year,” she explained.

Both queens have since been given their prizes with their projects expected to run as early as January.

“The other queen is based in Francistown whilst the other here in Gaborone. What we will do is for one to have a project based up north whilst the other will focus on issues in the south,” she explained.

The pageantry is now in its sixth year of existence and will partner with Childline Botswana for its latest edition.

After winning the pageant, the Queens are taken for training and also engage in fundraising events, as well as hosting motivation talks targeted at their age mates.

Additionally, the winners take part in professional photoshoots, which are used for advertising.