Jewellery designer wins coveted Italy internship

Shining Light awards competition winner jets off to Milan

A jewellery Desinger and manufacturer, Mbako Baraedi, 27, succeeded against all odds as he emerged the winner of the Shining Light awards competition that was held in Windhoek, Namibia on the 1st of December last year.

Shinning light award is a De Beers young diamonds jewellery designer award; it involves competitors from Botswana, South Africa and Namibia.

The annual awards recognise and celebrate emerging jewellery designers and provide them with the platform to build their careers in the jewellery design industry.

The young designer from Tonota joined the competition on November, 2016 under the theme “Protecting Nature’s Beauty.”

“The concept of my collection was inspired by an elephant trunk and a lion’s paw. The lion’s paw symbolises power, the elephant trunk I used to coil around the diamond represent the bond between the endangered species, and the most beautiful forever mark diamond sealed at the centre of each of my designed pieces symbolise that the bond between the diamond industry and the African wildlife will last forever,” explained the excited Baraedi.

“LI-PHANT” was the name of the astonishing collection, which consisted of a ring, a bracelet, earrings and a pendant. Baraedi further explained that the combination of an elephant and a lion on this collection symbolizes the diversity of wildlife, the given commitment to protect natures’ beauty and to support the campaign against endangered species.

A co- founder of Penya Jewellers, Baraedi was overwhelmed when he was picked from 137 designers to proceed to be part of the Top 9 finalists, 3 designers from each country.

That excitement was however nothing compared to what he felt when his name was called at the red carpet event in Windhoek as the first prize winner.

“Any words for excitement are an understatement compared to the turmoil of emotions that overtook me as I received my trophy and certificate,” the thrilled designer said.

However what excited Baraedi even more was the 12-month apprenticeship at the Forevermark Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, Italy where he will have the opportunity to work alongside high calibre jewellery designers at one of the world’s fastest growing brands.

Alongside Baraedi there are two other main winners, Andile Mbeje from South Africa and Richardlee Shoombee from Namibia.

The trio were chosen because of their outstanding jewellery designs and their unique interpretation of the theme.

The first runners-up from the three countries will each get three months internship in Milan, Italy while the second runners-up will receive a sponsorship into a jewellery design skills development programme at a local university.

The young designer will jet out of the country to the global capital of fashion and design as soon as he is finished with his Visa processing