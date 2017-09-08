‘Jesus of Masisi’ rising

Some of the members of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) who defected to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) are crying foul for being overlooked despite the attention they were initially given when they joined the party.

Shaya has been informed that after their defection, the new recruits were showered with affection and praise, making them believe they had made it.

However, it appears their warm reception was short-lived.

Apparently they have been overshadowed by a woman calling herself ‘Jesus of Masisi’, who is now the only one getting any attention.

This has rubbed the, ‘former BCP’ team the wrong way, as Jesus does not recognise them.

She only communicates with her circle of friends giving the rest the cold shoulder.

Shaya has no sympathy, after all, this is politics – find a way to get the recognition you crave! Oooh, Jesus is that lady who was tasked with carrying a bag full of money at camp Dubai.