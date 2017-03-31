Jennifer Thebe to host Back to School

This Saturday all eyes will be on the Back to School festival featuring none other than the controversial Jennifer Thebe aka The Legend at Savanna Lodge in Kanye.

It looks like The Legend is now reaping rewards for her nudes’ pictures which circulated on social media as she has been the most booked Mc of lately.

Thebe will be partnering with Bonnie B and funny man, Thabang aka Mjamaica.

Included in the Saturday line up will be Kenole Legote and DJ Nakziro from Motsweding and Kopanong FM in South Africa respectively.

There will also be performances by DJ Mike, Raptured Roots, Gabz Swagger and many more.

Those putting on school uniform will be paying P30 while those without will have to pay P10 more.