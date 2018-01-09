Jealous man kills pregnant ex-lover before committing suicide

A jealous man who could not stomach the sight of his ex-girlfriend carrying another man’s baby is said to have killed the woman and hanged himself at Sekondomboro village last weekend.

According to the police, the 31-year-old man from Maun and the 24-year-old woman were found dead in the bush with the man hanging from a tree while the woman’s lifeless body lay beneath his.

Superintendent Goitsemodimo Molapise confirmed the incident and said information from relatives suggest that the deceased were former lovers who broke up over a year ago

“It appears that after the man dumped the woman, she found another man who impregnated her and when the ex-lover wanted to get back to her she was already pregnant and he got angry and killed her.

On the night of the incident the two are said to have sought the intervention of their uncles who advised them to resolve the matter the following day as it was too late.

“The next day when the girl’s uncle went to the room where the ex-lovers had slept in he did not find them. He then followed their foot marks and found them dead on the way to the fields,” continued Molapisi.

The station commander also revealed that the man used a piece of wire to hang himself and that they suspect he strangled the woman as she did not have any wound or blood coming from her.

In another murder case that was recorded at his station Molapisi said a couple had a misunderstanding coming from Katuo cattlepost on December 26th where they had spent the night celebrating Christmas.

“They were on their way to the nearby Xabatja village when a 36-year-old man took a log and hit his 48-year-old lover with it several times until she became unconscious.

“After realizing the woman could not walk nor talk he got frightened and screamed for help. People came and the woman was taken to Shakawe hospital where she was confirmed dead,” Molapisi said.

The man was arrested and appeared before a magistrates court where he was remanded pending his next court appearance on January 15th.