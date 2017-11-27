Jealous boyfriend stabs love rival with a knife

A jealous Zimbabwean man is in police custody for stabbing his girlfriend’s ex-lover with a knife.

29-year-old Valentine Nkomo is alleged to have stabbed his countryman Urayi Nyaranguve, 47, in a fight over a woman last week.

It is alleged that on the fateful morning the woman at the centre of the dispute, Tshegofatso Phalanyane (46), had left her house at 5am with her ex-boyfriend Nyaranguve.

Soon after leaving the house they met an infuriated Nkomo who accused Phalanyane of cheating on him.

Nkomo allegedly tried to stab his girlfriend with a knife but she managed to escape during the scuffle, ran back and locked herself up in her house.

It is alleged that Nkomo then attacked Nyaranguve and stabbed him on the back with a knife.

Nyaranguve was then rushed to Lesirane clinic and was then referred to Princess Marina hospital where he was admitted.

Mogoditshane police Station Commander, Agreement Mapeu, confirmed the incident and said the suspect tried to commit suicide by eating rat poison.

Mapeu said Nkomo was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and discharged the same day and that he is currently in custody.

He said investigations into the matter are ongoing and that the victim is still admitted at the hospital.