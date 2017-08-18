Jazzy Sunday at Greenberry

Friends of Friends, Taukobong to thrill audience

Francistown Jazz Festival organisers are continuing with their weekly activations ahead of the inaugural jazz show slated for 9th September this year.

The Sunday activation will be held at the newly established Greenberry Garden in Partial, behind Middle Star Shopping Complex.

The activation will start at 2pm with a Jazz band called Friends of Friends featuring Brenda Taukobong till 7:30pm, then DJ SK will take over with jazz to 9:30pm.

Friends of Friends will then continue to thrill the crowd with good jazz music until 11pm.

The crowd also stands a chance to win FJF goodies including a ticket to attend the Francistown Jazz Festival.

The new joint is a perfect place to unwind on Sundays with some exclusive smooth music.

The place also offers weekly activities and events space for workshops, kitchen and stag parties, weddings, babyshowers and many others.

Greenberry Garden target the corporate world, sophisticated youth with class and taste looking to socialize and network on a Sunday.