The monthly Jazz X Change show which is slated for Sunday at Masa Square will feature the Master of the Flugelhorn, Socca Moruakgomo.

A seasoned, internationally renowned trumpeter, Moruakgomo has played alongside many great world’s best Jazz Artists in South Africa, Japan, Trinidad Tobago, Germany to mention a few.

Some of his well known songs include, Let’s Stand Together, Last Journey and I’m Sorry Sir, Patrons will have to part with P200 to get in.