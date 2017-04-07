Jazz show postponed

The inaugural Francistown Jazz Festival has been postponed indefinitely.

The show was billed for this Saturday at the Francistown stadium.

According to Soares Katumbela of Street horn, they had to postpone the show due to lack of sponsorship.

“We were under pressure to pay our service providers and after paying most of them deposits they were now demanding the remaining balances which was becoming a little problematic,” Katumbela said.

He said with the realisation that all might not go well they decide to postpone the show.

“We’d like to apologise to everyone who was looking forward to this show. We kindly ask that ticket holders hold on to their tickets and wait for a new date,” he said.

“Those who won tickets can still go claim them, while we look for a new date,” Katumbela said.