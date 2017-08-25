Jazz at the museum

With only 15 days left to the Francistown Jazz Festival, organisers are on a spirited mission to create hype through activations, which so far have received a great response.

This Friday, the FJF team will be activating at Sefalana in Donga from 11am to 4pm.

The activation will continue on the following day at Supa-Ngwao Museum, from 12noon till midnight.

The activation will be in the form of a Family Fun Day and will feature DJ SK (Dumafm) and DJ Walls (Oldies & Classics).

There will also be special guests featured in the programme, including Lister Boleseng (jazz) with Moroka Moreri (poetry) accompanied by acoustic guitarist, Baba Flow.

Adults will be charged P40 and kids P10 at the gate. Cooler boxes will also be charged at a minimum fee of P10.

The team will end the weekend with another gig at Mr T Jazz Garden in Tonota on Sunday.