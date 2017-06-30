Jazz at area L

After a successful activation at Nsha Garden in Shashe Mooke, Streethorn will this weekend, Friday 30th June 2017 move to Palibande Pub, Area L in Francistown for its next Francistown Jazz Festival activation celebrating 120 years of Francistown existence.

The activation will kick start in the evening at 1800hrs to 2300hrs featuring Jazz DJ SK (DumaFM) playing mainstream, fusion and Afro jazz and this is strictly for elders.

Jazz lovers attending the activation will stand a chance to win tickets to attend the Francistown Jazz Festival.

The Palibande Pub, Area L activation is supported by Mr & Mrs Cox.