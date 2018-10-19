Jay Jay Okocha is in town

Former Nigerian football superstar and premier league legend Augustin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha is in Gaborone on a Barclays Bank of Botswana invite, to officially launch the English Premier League.

Okocha will, among other things, sign autographs with football fans and conduct a coaching clinic at Maru-a-Pula School for the young players from Stepping Stones International.

The sponsor, Barclays, will be running a switch campaign which gives their existing and new customers a chance to win a trip to United Kingdom to watch a live English Premier League match in May next year.

Customers also stand a chance to win a VIP ticket to watch the game with local legend, Dipsy Selolwane, at the club house.

Addressing the media about the legend’s visit, Barclays Managing Director- Reinette van der Merwe, said sponsoring the league shows not only their dedication to sport development but also to the community.

She said through football the bank has been able to unite communities around the world regardless of geographic boundaries.

“Football is the biggest unifying sport across the globe. It transcends borders, race, age and gender hence the reason we are excited to be hosting the Nigerian international legend. As part of our commitment to giving back to the community we operate in, we arranged coaching clinics for the young footballers. This is a commitment by the bank to partner and support the youth through sport and edutainment. We continue to reaffirm our commitment to the economic and socio-economic growth in Botswana,” said van der Merwe.