Jameson night is back in the city this Friday with its triple distilled and twice as smooth whiskey show at the Gaborone Yacht Club.

Attendants will have the chance to experience various ‘bond and connect’ moments such as Jameson Pool, Jameson Foosball, Karaoke, Gourmet Junk Food by Zest and proudly BW craft products from Mmamontle.

The line up will include, Casper The DJ, Scratch, Root and Shaft People.