Botswana’s female DJ, Jam- N- I will today and tomorrow join a multitude of entertainers at this year’s Maftown Sixties Party in Mafikeng.

The re-nowned DJ who has been on the low side will perform alongside, Oskido, Charles Webster, Tokzen, Vinny Da Vincy, DMos, Glen Lewis, Positive K Ganyani and De Mogul SA.

The show kicks off with a Pre party at Red Ox, followed by the main party at Monare Farm then lastly All White After party at Mmabatho Palms.