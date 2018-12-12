Jam for Brunch headed for Maun

The year 2014 was the birth of Jam for Brunch, a Sunday event aimed at socializing and promoting young talent among the youth.

Fast forward to 2018, the founders of the event decided to spread their wings and take the event to Maun on the 23rd of December.

Maun is the busiest place during the festive period as it attracts not only locals but also tourists from all over the world.

It’s the first ever Jam for Brunch to be held outside Gaborone.

The founders decided to partner up with Cresta Hotels and First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB).

Cresta Hotels is one of the oldest hotels in Botswana with over 11 branches country wide.

According to the organizers, Jam for Brunch and Cresta share a common goal which is a good lifestyle.

The event will be held at the Maun Cresta and will mark the second launch of the hotel, said the Managing Director of Cresta Borakanelo, Mokwena Morulane.

Cresta will also be offering their Cresta Loyalty card and members are required to pay P400 for two years with benefits such as 50% off on weekends and if you spend more during the Jam for Brunch in Maun you earn points and they can be redeemed for a room.

The Managing Director however stated that for those who do not have the loyalty card, the Hotel and FNBB came to an agreement that they will offer a discounted rate of P300 for new card members who sign up and pay using their FNB gold card.

The offer, according to Morulane, is valid until 21st of December.

The founders of Jam for Brunch further elaborated on how they plan to take the JFB brand nationwide as it is a way of sourcing talent among Batswana.

Should the event prove a success in Maun, the organisers say they will also consider taking it to Francistown in future. “There will be a competition and the winner will get a complimentary room in Cresta,” said JFB founding member, Game ‘Zeus’ Bantsi.