Jacobs vs BDP case to be heard tomorrow

A case in which Kamal Jacobs is suing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and challenging the legitimacy of state president, Mokgweetsi Masisi as party president, will be heard tomorrow morning at Gaborone high court.



The urgent application by Kamal Jacobs will be heard before Justice Mothobi from 9:30am, his attorney has confirmed.



In the second round of the case following the withdrawal of the initial one, Jacobs has not altered his grounds, but has cited former President, Ian Khama, as a third respondent, with Masisi as the first repondent among others.



Although Jacobs maintains that Khama is not coming in as his witness, the former president’s affidavit is expected to strengthen his case.



The background of the case is that, Jacobs lost Bulela-di-tswe elections to Thapelo Matsheka in September with a margin of 157 voters.



He then appealed against the results citing irregularities.



However his appeal was not successful and he moved to challenge the legitimacy of the appeals committee which was appointed by Masisi.



His contention is that Masisi is not BDP president and thus cannot rightfully call for party election and appoint the appeal’s board.



In the court papers, Jacobs has explained that his lawyers have advised him that Khama is still party president.