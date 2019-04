Upcoming gospel artist Jabulani (Jabulane Khunou)’s debut album hit the shelves this Saturday.

The 19 year old Tutume born’s seven track album “Melodi ya kgalaletso” was recorded at Auto Tune Studio in Francistown.

“I’m a young talented artist, and I believe I have what it takes to change people’s lives through my music,’ Khunou told Grooving in the Ghetto.

“Just let people know about this coming album. Its going to be fire,” he added.