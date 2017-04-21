IWG empowers women in sport

International Working Group on Women and Sport (IWG) is holding a three day Youth Leadership Camp for mentoring and empowerment of young girls in sports in Mogoditshane.

The camp is meant among other things to assist athletes to manage their finances and help them to focus on their goals.

Boitumelo Kenosi of IWG told Voice Sport that this is part of Mentoring and Empowerment Programme for young Women (MEMPROW) which is aimed at nurturing athletic talent and personal and academic development for girls showing potential in sport.

She said the workshop will provide skills and knowledge that will help them to be successful, confident and self reliant individuals.

“Through Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) we have identified young girls who are between the ages of 14 and 18 in different sports codes,”

Kenosi said they have partnered with BOFINET to roll out the program. She said the programme accommodates participants from challenging backgrounds which makes it difficult for them to excel in sports.

“We have different strategies in place that we are going to use to tackle all areas we’ll be training athletes on. We’ll be looking at skills training, advocacy, movement building, research and documentation and counselling,” said Kenosi.

Addressing young female athletes, Ponalo Tuelo of Brand Botswana said when they compete at international events they should know that the world’s opinion about Botswana will be based on their behaviour.

She said Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Brand Botswana, which will encourage athletes on international assignments to understand, carry and promote the country as a brand.

“Flying the country flag is a source of pride but it comes with responsibility. The world can create an opinion of country based on just one or two and that could and most likely is you. You are a role model and opinion leader so you should be cautious of what you share on social media,” said Tuelo.