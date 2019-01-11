It’s waar was jy time for Boom Shaka

Local promoter, Lecco Kenosi has already started preparations for his Waar Was Jy festivals.

In 2018, the shows, which are known for booking old school artists, brought the likes of Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Trompies at BotswanaCraft.

This year sees the return of another iconic act, with Boom Shaka slated for the 1st March at Stanbic Molapo Piazza.

Known for their catchy Kwaito hits such as ‘Thobela’, ‘It’s About Time’ and ‘Ganja Discrimination’, the show is likely to be make-or-break for the iconic group, which lost its lead singer, Lebo Mathosa.

Other members of Boom Shaka include Thembi Seete, Theo Nhlengethwa and Junior Sokhela.

Tickets will be sold for P300.