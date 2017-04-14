It’s a time of prayer

Easter, one of the oldest festival in the Christian calendar is here.

Many pilgrims will travel to various holy destinations and embark on different spiritual activities within the Christian faith to celebrate the 2017 Easter holidays this week.

It is a festival and holiday to commemorate the resurrection of the Christian Messiah, Jesus Christ from the dead.

The Voice Newspaper asked 90-year-old Roman Catholic Bishop, Boniface Tshosa Setlalekgosi, to unravel the mystery behind the second biggest Christian festival after Christmas.

The holy Bishop explained that Easter holidays have been recognized for centuries.

He said the resurrection proved that Christ is the Son of God. Easter Sunday, the Bishop said, gives hope to Christians and believers that they too shall rise from the dead one-day.

“The Easter celebration should be centred around prayer! It is not all about drinks and wine and the Easter Bunny. The main thrust of the Holidays should be prayer,” Setlalekgosi said

He further advised that fasting and prayer are essential in preparation for the Easter festival. He said the day is a big one in the Christian calendar and it starts off with Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday is the final Sunday of Lent, the beginning of the Holy Week, and commemorates the triumphant arrival of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, days before he was crucified.

The Bishop also said that after Palm Sunday, Christians celebrate Holy Thursday, still in remembrance of their Lord Jesus Christ.

Thereafter follows Good Friday, which is the celebration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. And this, the man of the cloth explained, is traditionally a day of fasting.

Good Friday is followed by Holy Saturday, in which Christians commemorate the day that Jesus Christ laid in the tomb after his death before His resurrection on Easter Sunday.