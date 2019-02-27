Isaac Kgosi to have his day in court soon

Disgraced former Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS), will soon appear in court to face a litany of corruption and related crimes charges, as well as possession of unexplained properties and living beyond his means, The Voice can reveal.

Once powerful, feared and untouchable, former President Ian Khama’s ally, who was recently arrested by the DIS, searched and interrogated by the Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS), will face the full wrath of the law in less than a month, the current DIS DG, Peter Fana Magosi, has revealed in an interview on Wednesday.

“We have taken a bite of the cherry but we do not want to bite more than we can chew. As you have seen unfold over the past few weeks, Mr Isaac Kgosi has been arrested and searched in full view of the public and now it is time to act. The intention is not to ridicule anyone but for the perpetrators of economic and white collar crimes to face the wrath of the law, ” Magosi said.

The Director General further stated that although many Batswana had expressed doubt that the arrests would lead to a court trial, the truth is that the DIS could not brief the public every little step of the way because investigations were taxing and very complex as the DIS had to follow legal procedures and do everything by the book.

“But now, we are ready,” Magosi quipped! “We will be taking Kgosi to court in about 4 or 5 weeks. However, remember the man is innocent until proven guilty. It will be up to him to show the courts that the charges levelled against him do not stick,” he further explained.

DIS CHIEF: Magosi

Although Magosi refused to reveal the actual charges brought against a man who threatened to “topple the government” during his arrest, a reliable source close to the case has revealed to The Voice that the thrust of the prosecution would be rising from allegations contained in the Don Mackenzie Docket of 2011.

In the Docket, Kgosi explains to the former DCEC boss, Don Mackenzie, in an interrogation on how among other seemingly criminal activities, he received close to P1 million as a gift from the late Debswana Managing Director, Louis Nchindo, to buy a farm in Sentlhane on the outskirts of Gaborone, when he (Nchindo) was on trial for corruption.

Although the Mackenzie docket, referenced Doc/IF/2011/00116 was transferred to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as far back as 2012, Kgosi, who was a law unto himself and too powerful to prosecute under the Khama admnistration managed to intimidate law enforcement officers and evade justice until now.