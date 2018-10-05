Is love in the air?

He is the epitome of calmness.

The coolest DJ who goes about his business and never bothers anyone.

A man of sober habits who has been at the centre of Francistown’s entertainment scene for a while.

Very little is known about DVJ Dreazy, besides that he can rock the turn-tables and get a boring party popping.

So little is also known about his love life, just who is that lady who makes the popular DJ go weak at his knees.

Well a little birdie has told Shaya that there’s a yellow bone rocking DVJ’s world.

Apparently the two were together at the DJ Ganyani show (Ghetto Spring Fest) at Molapo Leisure Gardens.

Shaya was told that at one point the lady went onto the stage and showed off a few good moves before they went off stage together.

Yo, DVJ if this is our makoti(bride), good eye bro, she’s a stunner.