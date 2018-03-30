Is BCP about to exit the UDC?

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) President, Dumelang Saleshando has denied allegations that the party was about to embark on a national tour to consult members on the option of exiting from the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Dismissing the allegations of a possible pull out from the coalition, Saleshando said, “It is the party’s norm to hold tours in between congresses to update their members of progress. Since we are heading for Primary elections and congress, we have to tour our regions and appraise our members on what has been happening.”

Sources close to the party leadership are however adamant that the tour is meant to get members’ views on whether the party should continue under the embattled Umbrella or pull out.

Apparently many BCP members have come out of the UDC congress last month, disgruntled and not convinced about the need for the BCP to remain part of the Umbrella after the three contracting party failed to reach an understanding concerning constituency allocation.

Many of them are said to have presented the leadership with an option to pull out and approach the Alliance for Progressives (AP) for a possible alliance.

According to a well-placed source within the BCP, the Tour is just a formality because members have already taken a decision for the party to pull out.

“ Our members no longer have trust in UDC leadership especially its President, Duma Boko. He is working for the ruling party,” said a frustrated BCP high-ranking member.

Meanwhile, AP’s Vice President, Wynter Mmolotsi said that they were open to negotiations with open minded organisations that uphold the values of honesty, integrity, decency and sanctity of human life.

“We want to work with organisations that respect people,” said Whynter