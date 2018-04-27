Invest your money: FNBB tell athletes

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Chief Executive Officer Steven Bogatsu has urged athletes to invest the money they make from major events and the incentives they get from companies.

Bogatsu said this at a breakfast meeting in honor of Botswana athletics team that recently competed at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Not only did the team come back with five medals but they also made history by being the first commonwealth country to claim Gold for both the men and women’s 400m.

FNBB awarded a total of P185 000 to athletes and their coaches.

The prizes were as follows: Gold P20 000 each, Silver P15 000, Bronze P 10 000 each and Coaches P5000 each.

The CEO said they recognise the potential in the nation’s young people and the difference they can make in the economy.

He said gone are the days where sport was seen to be a hobby.

Bogatsu advised athletes to invest in their craft and empower themselves with the necessary tools they need to succeed.

“You are not only investing on yourselves but you are paving the way for future generations,” he said

“Sport is a career and an important one for that matter,” added Bogatsu.

The FNBB CEO said they’ll continue investing in the talented youth of Botswana.

He revealed that they recently launched the Youth in Business Value Proposition that supports athletes to manage their finances by utilizing the right transactional accounts, Investment accounts, Insurance products and lending products to monetise their talents.

Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development Thapelo Olopeng commended FNBB for their timeous gesture.

He said since becoming a minister he has be urging the private sector to partner with them and relevant stakeholders to help develop sport in the country.

“These incentives will definitely motivate athletes to do well and work harder whenever they compete,” said Olopeng.