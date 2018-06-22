Introducing Topher Kash

New kid on the block Christopher Nkashama, popularly known as Topher Kash, has vowed to shake up the music industry with his fresh new sound.

The 28-year-old Limkokwing Public Relations graduate hails from Congo DRC and is confident his soulful sound will prove a hit with the country’s music lovers.

Having been groomed by the likes of Qbio, Samba T and Kast, the deep house artist released his debut single ‘Montre Moi’ (Show Me) on the 6th of June.

Composed in French, the love-inspired track focuses on Kash’s desire to be shown affection, as he points out that ‘actions speak louder than words’.

Kash, whose family is rooted in music, explains that he gets his inspiration from personal past experiences and describes writing as a cathartic experience.

The ‘Montre Moi’ singer grew up idolising Chris Brown and Will Smith. However, with his jazz-infused melodies, Kash sounds more like a male version of American sensation, Monique Bingham.

The up-and-coming artist ended his short interview with Voice Entertainment by advising local acts to market themselves better to create bigger opportunities.