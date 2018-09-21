Introducing Ice kid

For 19 year old Zowa(Letlhakane) based rapper failure to progress to senior school has given him an opportunity to follow and nurture his music passion.

The teenager has just released his first single titled “Adobi”, a dedication to a mystery girl he’s in love with.

Although a rapper “Adobi” is an Afro-Pop tune he produced to announce himself in the music scene.

The Zowa native is a member of a rap group One Hunned comprising D-Mash and McClain.

“I developed interest in music at primary school and I wrote this song when doing Form 3,” he told Grooving in the Ghetto.