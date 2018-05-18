Interpol’s wheels of fortune

Couple to sue Interpol-SA for impounded Range Rover

A Francistown businessman and his South African girlfriend are planning to sue the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for harassment.

The duo of Ernest Sakuringwa and his girlfriend, Thandiswa Nomvuyo Nyovane are demanding the release of their flashy Range Rover impounded by Botswana Police acting on instruction from Interpol South Africa.

The matter was scheduled for ruling by Francistown Magistrate Kebeetsweng Lebogang on Tuesday but had to be postponed as she was away on duty.

This did not go down well with the couple and their attorney Morgan Moseki.

Moseki pleaded with court to have a system in place where all concerned could be notified when court is not sitting.

“Court cannot just migrate like birds,” fumed Moseki in court.

Outside court the pregnant Nyovane said the delay in disposing the matter is putting a strain on their relationship and is bad for the baby.

“I wish I knew how to appeal to the Office of the President,” she said.

“I honestly don’t know why it is taking this long. I know the South African police no longer want anything to do with the matter and want charges to be dropped, but it can’t be that easy. We intend to sue because we know the reason we are here is because of corrupt South African police who are part of a syndicate that steal cars,” said Nyovane.

The couple’s troubles began when Sakuringwa was detained for two days at Central Police Station in April following a tip off by South African Police.

“I was taken in with suspicion that I stole the car,” he fumed.

Relating his story to The Voice, Sakuringwa, who used to run Two-Way Motors in Francistown but is currently based in Johannesburg said he bought a R178, 000 Range Rover from TK-Motors in Pretoria.

To prove this he produced all the purchase documents, including receipts from First National Bank (Riverwalk branch) who processed the payment for the car.

However, things took a nasty turn on the 7th of October last year, when Nyovane was ordered by the South African Police to return the car, which they claimed was stolen.

“The car was with me in Botswana and my lawyer based in Johannesburg advised me not to cross back into South Africa with the car. He was clear that should the police get their hands on it, that would be the end of it,” Sakuringwa continued.

“Up to this day the complainant is a ghost. No one is coming out to claim their car, but Interpol want its returned to South Africa. Strange isn’t it? I know a few Batswana who lost their cars in the a similar manner,” he said.

The matter is back in court next Tuesday.