International Food Fest on the menu

Fairground Holdings to host inaugural event

Imagine eating your way around the world all in one space. Well, come March 16th, Fairground Holdings will offer just that with its first ever International Food Festival.

According to Fairground Holdings, they saw it fit to come up with an event that will bring not only Batswana, but people from different nationalities under one roof to celebrate food and dance, something which speaks to the country’s vision of a united and proud nation.

Explaining the idea, Fairgrounds Holdings Sales and Marketing Manager, Thabo Mogomotsi says, “We have seen a lot of people who reside in Botswana and have noted how they are from different backgrounds and countries. What better way to bring all of our customers under one roof if not through food and dance?”

Mogomotsi further states that they intend to make the food fest an annual occurrence, with the aim of making it a calendar event in the local entertainment scene.

“We want to bring an experience that one will remember with our inaugural event, it is really a one day family oriented event whose theme is International and Local cuisine” she added.

The objectives of the event include providing a platform for all nationalities residing in Botswana to share their culture through food, crafts and music. It is also an opportunity for showcasing local food and beverage products to the rest of the world.

Some of the dishes to look out for on the day vary from Cuban roasted pig, Japanese braai, Indian cuisine from different regions of India, Sichuan Cuisine from China, Mauritian cuisine, Ikalanga cuisine, Rabbit meat as well as traditional brews including Mojito from Cuba, Setswana-Traditional beer and Gemere.

For patrons, a VIP ticket will cost P300, which will accord one a meal coupon, three drink coupons and a goodies bag. For the regular ticket, one will have to part with P100, which will entitle them to a goodies bag but no meal voucher.

Entertainment on the decks will be provided by DJ Sly and Chrispin the Drummer.