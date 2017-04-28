Interfering Daddy

It seems some power-hungry people can’t resist the feeling of being in control.

Shaya has been told of one such individual – a former BDF boss who has developed the annoying habit of interfering in his children’s disputes.

The ex-military man is said to have approached one of the posh restaurants in Gaborone and ordered management to ban certain customers from whining and dining there.

He instructed them to deny entry to the offspring of a well-known late rich man, whose funeral was by invitation only, because of an ongoing feud they have with his children.

Come on sir, you have more important things to worry about than getting yourself involved in such unsavoury matters.