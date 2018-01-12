Insomnia video shoot

Durban based DJ Duece will shoot a video for his Dramatic House tune at Ngilichi House this Saturday.

The tune he produced with Zero Link is a dedication to the legendary DJ Bunz.

“This is the man who taught me everything about deejaying,” Duece told Grooving In The Ghetto.

Deuce said he titled the song Insomnia after a popular night club in Francistown where he first met Bunz.

He further said the ‘MuraTunes’ legend will feature on the video together with some of Francistown’s famous faces.

I’m currently based in Durban which is the boiling pot of House Music and I want to take this opportunity to give a lot local artists a platform to reach the bigger South African market,” he said.

Duece is a resident DJ at Eyadini Lounge.