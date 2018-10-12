Innovation and leadership Coach to speak at Career Elevation Summit

Pravin Rajpal, the world’s leading expert in innovation and leadership coaching will speak at the 3rd Annual Career Elevation Summit, billed for 24-25 October at the Gaborone International Convention Centre.

Organized and curated by Progressive Institute in partnership with Institute Development Management (IDM), the Career Elevation Summit is a two-day event that brings together hundreds of senior-level decision makers from across all industries to learn from and be inspired by some of the world’s most renowned business leaders.

Offering a unique blend of ideas and inspiration, the Career Elevation Summit focuses on issues that are most relevant to today’s workplace, stimulating new thinking and motivating action.

Rajpal is the founder of Innovation Next and World Innovation Network, which have re-defined innovation and transformed many corporates and academia for high growth and market leadership in his illustrious career which spans over 25 years.

Pravin is adjudged by Informa of UK as a visionary leader who has changed the world; and is a global authority on innovation and creative leadership.

Credited with crafting the first Innovation framework for Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Pravin is a creative leadership and innovation coach to Fortune 500 companies like Samsung, Dell, TATA Group and Hindalco.

His novel ideas have taken organizations towards innovation driven growth, market leadership and new breakthroughs. He specializes in converting organizations from product mindsets to portfolio and solutions mindsets.

An idea facilitator par excellence, Pravin works with strategic think tanks and leading companies to facilitate exponential growth.

He has set up more than 20 industry 4.0 innovation centre in some of the most dynamic universities, in the process taking them out of employment driven mindsets towards patent driven mindset.

He is currently helping automobile majors like Volkswagen and Tata Motors to produce the world’s first zero accident car for mindless drivers.

He guides organizations towards future readiness, innovation driven growth strategies, developing a pipeline of breakthrough ideas, developing a fertile culture of innovation and developing sustainable futures.