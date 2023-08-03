Infotrac demands recusal of judges

In the ongoing saga between Debswana Mining Company and surveillance company Infotrac (PTY) LTD, the latter has called for Judge President Tebogo Tau, Justices Dr Singh Walia, and Johan Froneman of the Court of Appeal to recuse themselves from the matter. The company argues that the judges should stay away from passing judgment this coming […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Court of Appeal, Debswana, Infotrac (PTY) LTD, Johan Froneman, Judge President Tebogo Tau, Justices Dr Singh Walia
Click to comment