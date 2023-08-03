Connect with us

Infotrac demands recusal of judges

WANTED OUT: Infotrac says Justices Tau and Walia are conflicted

In the ongoing saga between Debswana Mining Company and surveillance company Infotrac (PTY) LTD, the latter has called for Judge President Tebogo Tau, Justices Dr Singh Walia, and Johan Froneman of the Court of Appeal to recuse themselves from the matter. The company argues that the judges should stay away from passing judgment this coming […]

