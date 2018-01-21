Inexperience worked against us- Mandivenga

Gilport Lions Coach Paradzayi Mandivenga has attributed his side’s 2-1 defeat against Township Rollers yesterday to lack of experience.

The defeat further added to the Lions woes as they remained at the bottom of the league table with 4 points.

Tshepo Matete and Lemponye Tshireletso scored for Rollers while Atang Morwamang scored for Gilport Lions.

Speaking after the game Mandivenga said despite the defeat, he was impressed by his boys’ performance and added that he is still in the process of rebuilding the team.

“Remember almost the whole team is new and we signed these players from lower divisions. We are introducing new talent. They did very well and matched our opponents who are currently the log leaders. Looking at today’s performance I can say we will survive. It is not yet over. Our goalkeeper needs to work hard, he has a bright future and he is only 18. We signed him from second division but his confidence is growing with every game,” said Paradzayi.

Rollers Coach Nikola Kavazovic said he was impressed by the performance of Kago Monyake, a close season’s capture from Shooting Stars, in his first game.

He said the player proved his potential and reckoned, given more game time, he will be an asset for the national team.