Industrial Court interdicts govt from de-recognising trade unions

Public Service Unions were given temporary relief this morning at Francistown Industrial Court when Justice Galesite Baruti interdicted government from giving effect to their letter de-recognising them.

Justice Baruti ordered that the government of Botswana, in its capacity as the employer shall continue recognizing applicants as trade unions and shall extend to them all the rights of a trade union recognized by the said government.

“In particular the right to lawfully bargain with government over conclusion of an agreement on a constitution of the Public Service Bargaining Council in the manner contemplated under section 51(10 Public Service Act 2008,” Baruti said.

The state was represented by Attorney Generals’ Ndiye Balule while Mboki Chilisa argued on the unions’ corner.

Public Service Unions took government to court following Director of Public Service Management Goitseone Mosalakatane’s decision to de-recognise them on Tuesday 16th October. Mosalakatane wrote to the seven leading unions reminding them of their non-compliance with section 46 of the Public Service Act of 2008.

“You are well aware your union has been one of the public service unions that have been engaged in the process of resuscitating the Public Service Bargaining Council (PSBC) in terms of Part XIII (Collective Bargaining in the public service) of the Public Service Act (PSA). The employer (government) and all public service unions that are involved are currently trying to craft a constitution for the PSBC as contemplated by Section 51 of the PSA,” read part of the letter.

She further indicated that during the stage of crafting the constitution, the DPSM received a written objection by one of the public service unions with respect to the involvement of another public service union.

She said responding to advise by unions the Directorate has been conducting a due diligence exercise to ensure that there is full compliance of the law.

The unions were given until July 31, 2019 to comply with requirements of Section 46 of the PSA.