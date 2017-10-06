Industrial Court Awards Reggie P180 000

Francistown Industrial Court this morning awarded former Gabz Fm Breakfast show presenter Reginald Richardson P180 000 for unfair dismissal from his job in November 2016.

Richardson had slapped his former employers with a P500 000.00 law suit in the marathon case.

Justice Galesite Baruti ruled that Richardson’s dismissal “was unfair and the respondent shall pay P180 000 being 12 months’ salary of the applicant’s salary.”

Gabz Fm has been ordered to pay Richardson within 30 days through the Francistown Industrial Court.