The monthly Hangout session is back again this Independence weekend at the popular Little Paws Tea Garden in Palapye.

Scheduled for Independence Day at 2pm, the session will feature Shaft People and DJ Flexido.

Hangout sessions scheduled for every last Sunday of the month have become popular in Palapye with the calibre of entertainers growing with every session.

Sessions are more about music, fashion, business, food and drinks.

Entry is P50 per person and cooler boxes are allowed before 5pm.