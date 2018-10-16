Increase of fuel prices “illegal”

The increase on fuel prices early Monday morning announced by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security might turn out to be an illegal exercise as the relevant regulatory body says it does know anything about the adjustments.

Appearing before the Committee on Statutory Bodies and State Enterprises on Tuesday this week, Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) board chairperson, Bernard Ndove, said just like anybody else, they learnt through various media platforms about the recent fuel prices adjustments.

BERA was established through Botswana Energy Regulatory Act 2016 and among its roles is tasked with oversight of petroleum products.

The Authority is empowered by the Act to be responsible for fuel prices adjustments, but as it turned out, BERA knows nothing about the recent increment.

The Committee Chairperson, Samson Moyo Guma, had put it to BERA board chair and his CEO, Rose Seretse that the basis of how the prices are increased is meddled with confusion.

Ndove admitted that there is a bit of confusion surrounding the increase in fuel prices, adding he was surprised when he saw the announcement.

Asked by another Committee member, Pius Mokgware, on what action he took upon learning of the announcement, Ndove said he raised the issue with the CEO.

The Committee had asked the Board Chair if anything that is done outside the Act is not a violation of the same Act since the requirements of the law were not met, to which Ndove asked his Legal Officer, Yamikani Patson to answer.

Patson agreed that the requirements of the law were not met in this instance, saying the process is a nullity when the BERA Act is applied.