Inconsolable loss

HOSPITAL BUG ROBS WOMAN OF TRIPLETS

October 17, 2016, was supposed to be the happiest day of Theoh Clorah Seitshiro’s young life.

Instead, it was to prove the start of eight months of hell, which would drag the Tlokweng native through the very depths of despair.

Seven months pregnant, Seitshiro had gone into premature labour earlier that fateful day, to deliver triplets, two girls and a boy.

Little did she know that Tumo-Jordan, Tumelo-June and Temogo-Juan would be snatched away from her so soon after birth, victims of the deadly Klebsiella bacteria, a stubborn hospital bug which has been haunting the neonatal unit of Princess Marina Referral Hospital for some time now.

In an exclusive and emotional interview at her home in Tlokweng this week, the 27-year-old Seitshiro narrated her ordeal of spending eight months in hospital to watch her babies die one after the other until she ultimately went home with a bleeding heart and three death certificates.

“I delivered through c-section because it was premature birth. When I regained consciousness I was told that the triplets were immediately transferred to Bokamoso Private Hospital because there were no available incubators for them at the govt hospital. I laid my eyes on them for the first time after four days and that was also when I was told they had been infected with Klebsiella, a bacteria which spreads easily in dirty hospital settings and causes various deadly infections, like pneumonia,” Seitshiro begins in a shaky, tormented voice.

The boy, who was the smallest of the three, was hardest hit with very little blood count due to infections but two days later doctors discovered that the other two babies were also affected.

The girls initially responded to treatment, but the boy succumbed to death eight days after birth.

The grieving mom then briefly went home to give bury the son she never got to know.

Tumo also named Jordan was laid to rest in the afternoon of October 25, 2016, in Tlokweng.

His short life had ended but his mother’s heartache was just beginning.

Soon after the burial, Seitshiro rushed back to the hospital to nurse her remaining babies.

“The government could not afford to pay for my bed at the expensive private hospital where the babies were admitted so I was transported in the mornings to Bokamoso and brought back to Marina in the evening. Sometimes when transport was not available I would skip the visit because I was not allowed to go there on my own.”

Meanwhile, the two baby girls, June and Juan battled for survival at Bokamoso Hospital until the infection was cleared and they were transferred back to Marina.

Unfortunately, Juan developed hydrocephalus, a condition that leads to accumulation of fluid in the brain, subsequently leading to swelling or big head syndrome due to increased pressure inside the skull.

Once they were at Marina, Klebsiella infection relapsed and kept recurring despite treatment but the two girls seemed resilient enough to hold on to life until they could reach a healthy weight to leave the disease infested ward for a safer environment at the children’s ward.

In February 2017, however, whilst the mom was still blindsided by the progress her girls were making, tragedy struck. Seemingly out of nowhere the deadly bacteria snuffed out little June’s life.

“The babies were looking healthy and showed no signs of sickness. I had just finished nursing and had gone out to meet my visiting relatives when a few minutes later one of the mothers was sent to call me back in to be told that my baby was gone. To say I was shocked would be an understatement. They told me it was a student doctor who discovered that the baby was struggling to breath,” recalled Seitshiro, who could no longer hold back the tears that had long been threatening.

To date, she is still struggling to come to terms with June’s demise in particular because hers came suddenly and caught the mother completely unawares.

In the meantime the third baby, little Juan who had to endure nine surgical operations on her head, gallantly fought on until she too died in her sleep three months later, in June 2017.

“It’s been seven months now since I left the hospital and the pain is still as palpable and as excruciating as it was then. I need to find closure. I need answers and reasonable explanations! All my dreams and hopes of having children have been shattered by gross negligence on the part of Princess Marina hospital,” Seitshiro, who has lodged her complaints with the Office of the President and the Ministry of Health, lamented as she contemplates a lawsuit against the hospital, despite her current lack of money to pay for legal representation.

“My experience has taught me that in this country if you don’t have money to acquire the best health services you are at risk because there is no where you can complain,” Seitshiro pointed out, her grief momentarily replaced with anger.

Seitshiro’s pain is aggravated by her belief that the tragedy could have been avoided.

“The hospital (Marina) management did not show any urgency to rid the infested ward of the bacteria. This Klebsiella bacteria is spread by poor hygiene and I feel it can be controlled if the wards are kept clean,” she concluded, the tears once again falling freely.