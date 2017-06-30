Inaugural ice sessions set for July

The first Innovation Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Sessions, a collaboration between Nineteen Minutes Media (NMM) and Botho University Entrepreneurship Lab (E-Lab) with the support of 03 Beverages, have been slated for July 6th, 2017 at Botho University under the theme ‘ICE 101’.

Born from the realisation that access to mentors and role models presents a challenge for young entrepreneurs, innovators and creatives in the local industries, the sessions’ aim is to bring the two together in an environment that allows them to engage and network.

Speaking at the event to launch the ICE sessions and sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Botho University in Gaborone recently, Botho University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Internationalization and Communication, Ravi Srinivasan said he was proud of the partnership and that it will unearth a lot of ‘diamonds’.

“These ICE Sessions will help develop the economy of the country,” he said, adding that people are the real diamonds and need to be supported.

One of the three Ice Sessions Founders, Phenyo Moroka, added that it was by pure coincidence that Srinivasan used the words diamonds and also that the word ‘ice’ is slang for diamonds.

“ICE Sessions is a series of Master-classes organised as an information sharing platform for young prospective movers and shakers to get intimate with industry leaders in an informal setting,” Moroka shared.

He added that the sessions will tap into the immense knowledge that industry experts have to offer.

The first speaker who has already pledged his support for the sessions is O3 Beverages Owner and Managing Director, Ebrahim Mohamed whose journey began in 2005 when he contributed to the establishment of Knock Out Cash & Carry in Gaborone, which has since opened an additional seven stores and employs over 300 employees nationwide.

Riding off the success of the chain, Mohamed went on to create O3 beverages in 2012.

His most recent venture has been a partnership with PR & Marketing Company, Zero Gravity Consultants which has handled accounts with the likes of Sefalana and Molapo Motors.

The sessions, which will be held after every three months, are free and open to the public and the University’s students through registration on Eventbrite.com.