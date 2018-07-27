Imported power up 46.7% y/y

Mainly on account of operational challenges at the Morupule B Power Station, the volume of imported electricity increased by 46.7 percent (88 218 MWH) from 189 052 MWH during the first quarter of 2018.

Figures contained in the just released Statistics Botswana (SB)’s Electricity generation and distribution report for Q1 2018 has indicated that physical volume of imported electricity increased to 277 270 MWH during the first quarter of 2018.

“This increase is attributable to the need to supplement local production to meet domestic needs during the period under review,” reads part of the report signed by Statistician General, Dr. Burton Mguni.

Compared to the previous quarter, figures show that imported electricity during the first quarter of 2018 shows an increase of 29.5 percent (63 135 MWH) from 214 135 MWH during the fourth quarter of 2017 to 277 270 MWH during the period under review.

Even though there are fluctuations in the physical volume of electricity imported, it is explained in the report that in general, importation was steadily decreasing during the period under the review.

However, whenever there are operational challenges leading to reduction in production, importation is increased to supplement local production so that distribution is not adversely affected.

“This is evident in increased importation during the last quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018,” stated the report. It is reported that the year-on-year comparison of generated electricity shows a decrease of 2.3 percent (16 071 MWH), from 698 451 MWH during the first quarter of 2017 to 682 380 MWH during the current quarter.

Considering the quarter-on-quarter perspective, it has been shown that the physical volume of generated electricity during the first quarter of 2018 shows a decrease of 9.4 percent (70 497 MWH) compared to the generation of 752 877 MWH during the fourth quarter of 2017.

However, Morupule B Power Station accounted for 98.1 percent of electricity generated locally although experiencing operational challenges during the first quarter of 2018.

After Morupule B station, it was Morupule A at 1.4 percent in the second position followed by Matshelagabedi Emergency Power Plant at 0.5 percent in third place while the Orapa Emergency Power plant was not in operation during the period under review.

Botswana imported 28.9 percent (277 270 MWH) of total electricity distributed during the period under review. Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), South Africa’s Eskom and Namibia Power Corporation are the main sources of imported electricity at 85.2, 12.4 and 2.5 percent one-to-one.