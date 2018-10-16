“I’m ready to play hard ball”- Masisi

President Masisi takes his detractors head on

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has come out guns blazing to rubbish allegations that his post graduate degree was bogus. Speaking in an interview from Oxford where he made a public lecture on Democracy and Management of resources for development at the Ivy League University, Masisi said, “My qualifications are there for anyone to see and prove.”

Putting things into perspective, the President stated that he holds a master’s degree of science in social studies and education from Florida State University (USA), where where he returned for a visit recently and was well received with pomp and fanfare on campus as an alumnus, class of ’90.

“I’ve been a Chevening scholar and did all the course work for my master’s degree and I am only left with submitting my dissertation to earn my second master’s degree. Furthermore, I started a PhD programme in epidemiology that I am yet to pursue and complete when time is right for me. I’ve never called myself anything that I’m not. By dragging my name in this fashion, the person who is spreading all these rumours is asking too much of me and wants the nation to see me as a dishonest person. Ok, I’m now ready to play hardball and let’s see who is honest between us. Let the chickens come home to roost,” said a visibly angry Masisi.

He continued, “These shenanigans have gotten out of control and those who are spreading these kind of rumours must out come in public to face me. I don’t do double standards,” he stressed when information reached him that his post-graduate qualifications are in doubt and have been the subject of public news.

Meanwhile the Vice Chancellor of the University of Botswana, Professor, David Norris has dismissed allegations that he was the one who assisted President Masisi to obtain bogus qualifications.

“I have played no role whatsoever in the President’s education. The President studied in Florida while I studied in Michigan. I believe we were not even in the USA at the same time.”

Professor Norris said and went on to explain that his field of study was also different from Masisi’s field of study and that he was way ahead of him in school.

“I could never have taught or supervised him during his graduate studies. These allegations are unfortunate,” he said.

Earlier on in Oxford a professor of political science originally from Zimbabwe had asked as a member of the audience whether the foreign policy of isolationism that the previous administration seemed to practice by publicly denouncing fellow leaders would be sustained. The relentless professor pushed further when he asked the President to comment on the sacking of Isaac Kgosi.

“I fired him because of what good governance meant to me. Yes, you re right about your comments that it was not expected because he was widely feared and people were intimidated. I’m not one to be intimidated,” Masisi had responded.