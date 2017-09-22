“I’m not a murderer”

Alleged cop killer set free as police search for the culprit.

After spending 13 days in a police cell and three months appearing in court accused of murder, Bongani Solomon, 35, had the charges against him dropped by Magistrate Kapeko Kaveri last Tuesday.

Back in June, Solomon was arrested for the brutal killing of 26-year-old Special Constable, Daniel Mooketsi.

In a mafia style execution that shook the Ghetto, Mooketsi was found hanging from the rafters, with his hands tied behind his back and his mouth sealed with green tape.

According to the cops, he had a police shirt tied around his waist with a bold message that read, ‘F**K YOU WITNESS’.

Another note, with the chilling warning, ‘We wanted your dad kid. Good that you are sleeping’ was allegedly left next to the deceased’s 18-month-old daughter, who was asleep in the house.

Now a free man, Solomon turned up at The Voice’s Francistown offices on Monday morning to proclaim his innocence.

In a surreal twist, the interview takes place in the boardroom, where a giant poster from The Voice’s June 9th front page declares ‘GHETTO GRUESOME MURDER’ complete with a picture of Solomon and the caption, FINGERED: Suspected Killer, Bongani Solomon.

Throughout the interview, Solomon’s eyes repeatedly dart towards the poster, before he finally says, somewhat unnecessarily, “That’s me!”

According to Solomon, the episode has not just stained his reputation, it has ruined his life.

“Before this unfortunate incident where I was wrongfully accused of murder, I was a respected member of the society with a thriving business.

“Now, my marriage is over. My own kids are afraid of me and call me a murderer,” griped Solomon, adding that his business has folded while debt collectors knock on his door daily.

Describing his surprise when police came to arrest him at his business premises shortly after the discovery of Mooketsi’s body, Solomon said, “Mooketsi was my best friend. I had helped him on a number of occasions and for someone to accuse me of killing my best mate came as a complete shock.”

He dismissed the theories peddled on social media about text messages and a pawned laptop as rubbish.

“He had pawned his laptop worth about P6, 000 and failed to pay me back. But since he was my friend, I decided to pay him back the balance and keep the laptop.

“Why would I kill someone over a laptop, while I’m in possession of bigger assets. Some people pawn expensive cars and plots and they are still very much alive,” he pointed out angrily.

“They asked me about my gun which they saw on Facebook. It wasn’t even a real gun, it was a pellet gun,” he continued animatedly.

Solomon said he realised that the police had nothing on him after he was granted bail on the 16th June.

Three days later, at his first mention, the Prosecutor told court they were still digging for more evidence.

On the second mention, they claimed his case was transferred to a new prosecutor.

“It was on the third mention when the Magistrate stopped their hide and seek tactics. He asked them why I was arrested if there was no evidence linking me to the murder. The matter was withdrawn and I immediately collected my travelling documents,” he said.

“I was wrongfully accused by the state and I’m paying dearly for it,” concluded a solemn faced Solomon.

Meanwhile, Kutlwano Police Station Commander, Neo Serumola said he has no idea why the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) withdrew the matter.

“There could be a number of reasons for that, but I won’t go into details. Investigations into this matter still continue,” he said.

Serumola added that the withdrawal of the matter does not necessarily mean Solomon was wrongfully accused.

“I’m not at liberty to say whether we have another suspect, but it is also possible that Solomon could be back in court as a suspect,” noted Serumola.