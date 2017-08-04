I’m not inspire

Pilane criticises opposition MPs contribution in Parliament

Newly elected president at the divided Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD, Sidney Pilane says the contribution of opposition politicians in parliament debates is not satisfactory.

Pilane who is the leader from Mangole/Modubule faction said that there was a time when Members of Parliament from the opposition side were more vocal than the current ones.

When addressing the media this week, Pilane urged opposition representatives to be more vocal and articulate issues that affect people.

“I am little inspired by your contribution in parliament; we need to hear the dean of opposition in Parliament, make noise and be vocal like the generation of Kenneth Koma, Robert Molefhabangwe and Maitshwarelo Dabutha,” he said.

He said that the likes of Koma were more vocal despite their little numbers unlike the current group.

When asked if he plans to contest for elections in 2019, Pilane said that the idea has not crossed his mind.

“I have not thought about it and have not considered that.”

He then added that when the right time comes, he will let make the announcement.

“I will see if there is a constituency that I can run for and if people ask me to stand then I will stand.”

He said just like when people asked if he was to contest for the BMD Presidency, he told people that it was not yet time.