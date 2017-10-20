“I’m not a gold digger”- Janet

* there was no gold to dig when I married him * what’s wrong with being a stay-at home mom?

A week after the incident that made her the talk of the town for ‘disciplining’ her 48 – year-old husband in public for suspected infidelity and abuse of a family car, Janet Lentswe 23, walked into The Voice offices to explain her side of the story.

She also wanted to apologise publicly to her husband for humiliating him.

Looking every bit the glamorous young wife of an upwardly mobile husband that she is, Janet started by dismissing social media accusations that she is a gold digger.

“ Yes he is older than me, but what does age have to do with love? I might have acted out of anger and attacked my husband in public but that doesn’t make me a bad wife, or a gold digger. It also doesn’t make him a bad person; in fact Lentswe is a great father to his children. He bought me the Ford Mustang that became a talking point after the incident as a thank you gift for being a good wife and a good mother to our two children,” she said

The flustered wife went on to explain that contrary to what people who do not know her family might think, Lentswe was not a seemingly well to do man that he is now when she married him about four years ago.

“ A year after his divorce he was driving an old and battered Corolla and he owned a struggling milling company in Tlokweng, which we ended closing because it was not making any profit, so how could anyone label me a gold digger when there was clearly no gold to dig when I met him? She asked.

Explaining her public outburst, Janet said she felt backed against the wall by the husband who always threatened her with divorce whenever she attempted to resolve family issues politely at home.

“I’m really sorry for what I did, I had reached a breaking point and everybody has their breaking point, but despite our differences and our fights, I love my husband very much and I will never divorce him. When I took those vows I meant them, so for me divorce is not an option.”

Dismissing allegations that she wrecked her twice -divorced husband’s last marriage, Janet revealed that she started dating him on March 30th, 2013, a year after his last divorce was finalised.

“ If all these haters must know, he wore a P300.00 shoe at our wedding, today he cannot be seen wearing a pair of shoes that cost less than a P1000,” she quipped.

Asked why she never studied further than high school, Janet said that she was married soon after her form five exams and she does not regret her decision to focus on her family instead of pursuing a degree.

“ We have two sons, and I decided to be a stay- at home- mom to raise my children. What’s wrong with that? People must learn to respect other people’s choices, besides, I’m still young, I can go back to school when the time is right, but my children can never go back to being small and being in need of their mother the way they need me right now,” she explained.

For his part Lentswe refused to comment on whether he was still going ahead with divorce as he had said he was in the previous interview.